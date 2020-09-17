Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Hamilton interview, Health and Family Welfare

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. Samuel De Leon 

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    The Commanding General of the 36th Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. Patrick Hamilton, gives the third Arrowhead Report on the health and welfare of Soldiers and their families prior to and during the pending the mobilization of the Division's Headquarters element. Families are encouraged to contact and get involved with their Soldier's Family Readiness Groups.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 09:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766884
    VIRIN: 200917-A-OE086-164
    Filename: DOD_107985341
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Hamilton interview, Health and Family Welfare, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Texas National Guard
    36th Infantry Division
    T patch
    SGT Sam DeLeon
    Texas Military Department
    In Spite of Hell
    Major General Patrick Hamilton

