The Commanding General of the 36th Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. Patrick Hamilton, gives the third Arrowhead Report on the health and welfare of Soldiers and their families prior to and during the pending the mobilization of the Division's Headquarters element. Families are encouraged to contact and get involved with their Soldier's Family Readiness Groups.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 09:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766884
|VIRIN:
|200917-A-OE086-164
|Filename:
|DOD_107985341
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MG Hamilton interview, Health and Family Welfare, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT