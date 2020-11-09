The 311th Signal Command (Theater) would like to share this reflection on heroism during this commemorative day. The events that unfolded on September 11, 2001, made an indelible impact on the fabric of American history. Let us not forget.
#patriotday #theatervoice
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 17:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766797
|VIRIN:
|200911-A-QL164-001
|PIN:
|200911
|Filename:
|DOD_107984098
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 311th Signal Command (Theater) Reflects on Heroism, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT