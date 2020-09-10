KC-135 Stratotankers from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Mildenhall support Exercise Point Blank over the North Sea, refueling F-15 and F-16 Fighter Aircraft.
|10.09.2020
|09.11.2020 14:46
|B-Roll
|766770
|200910-F-QK476-450
|DOD_107983756
|00:02:32
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|7
|2
|2
|0
This work, Point Blank Exercise Stringer, by A1C David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
