    Point Blank Exercise Stringer

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.09.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Busby 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    KC-135 Stratotankers from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Mildenhall support Exercise Point Blank over the North Sea, refueling F-15 and F-16 Fighter Aircraft.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766770
    VIRIN: 200910-F-QK476-450
    Filename: DOD_107983756
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    This work, Point Blank Exercise Stringer, by A1C David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    F-15
    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing

