    Deployed Airmen Remember 9-11

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing come together for a ceremony in remembrance of the lives lost during 9/11.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 09:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766714
    VIRIN: 200911-F-GV306-910
    Filename: DOD_107983052
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed Airmen Remember 9-11, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    airmen
    deployed
    deploy
    rescue
    first responders
    media
    firemen
    lost
    9/11
    air
    lives
    remembrance
    AEW
    remember
    life
    air force
    police
    deployment
    332
    never forget

