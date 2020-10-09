Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noble Partner 20: COVID-19 Testing at Vaziani Training Area News Package

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jeron Walker 

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers and the Georgian Defense Forces collaborated to administer COVID-19 tests during Noble Partner 20 at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, Sept. 10, 2020. The purpose of the tests was to mitigate and reduce the possibility for transmission among service members throughout the multinational exercise. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jeron Walker)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 06:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766684
    VIRIN: 200911-A-OD941-001
    Filename: DOD_107982687
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noble Partner 20: COVID-19 Testing at Vaziani Training Area News Package, by SGT Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia Army National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Georgia Air National Guard
    118th Field Artillery Regiment
    EUCOM
    1st Battalion
    USArmy
    Overseas Deployment
    78th Troop Command
    Strength Through Partnership
    NoblePartner
    Noble Partner 20
    177th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Overseas Training Exercise
    Georgia MOD

