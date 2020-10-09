Noble Partner 20: COVID-19 Testing at Vaziani Training Area News Package

U.S. Army Soldiers and the Georgian Defense Forces collaborated to administer COVID-19 tests during Noble Partner 20 at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, Sept. 10, 2020. The purpose of the tests was to mitigate and reduce the possibility for transmission among service members throughout the multinational exercise. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jeron Walker)
|09.10.2020
|09.11.2020 06:46
|Package
|766684
|200911-A-OD941-001
|DOD_107982687
|00:02:37
|VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, US
