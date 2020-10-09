Noble Partner 20: COVID-19 Testing at Vaziani Training Area News Package

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers and the Georgian Defense Forces collaborated to administer COVID-19 tests during Noble Partner 20 at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, Sept. 10, 2020. The purpose of the tests was to mitigate and reduce the possibility for transmission among service members throughout the multinational exercise. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jeron Walker)