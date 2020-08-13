Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Asheville Certifies for Tactical Harpoons

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    08.13.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 13, 2020) Cmdr. Thomas Bullock, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) and native of Woodbridge, Virginia, discusses the harpoon shipping, loading and handling certification process and what capabilities it provides the submarine. The certification is required in order for the submarine to carry and employ warshot tactical Harpoons. The Harpoon system provides commanders with lethal all-weather anti-ship capability to rapidly engage targets at long ranges. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

