USS Asheville Certifies for Tactical Harpoons

SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 13, 2020) Cmdr. Thomas Bullock, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) and native of Woodbridge, Virginia, discusses the harpoon shipping, loading and handling certification process and what capabilities it provides the submarine. The certification is required in order for the submarine to carry and employ warshot tactical Harpoons. The Harpoon system provides commanders with lethal all-weather anti-ship capability to rapidly engage targets at long ranges. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)