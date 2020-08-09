District 7 Staff 22 Pushups - National Suicide Awareness Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard personnel with District 7 participate in 22 pushups at the Brickell Plaza Federal Building in Miami, Florida, Sept. 8, 2020. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the Coast Guard's theme of, "Make it Your Mission to #BeThere,"underscores the important role leaders, members, and their network of support play in suicide prevention. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)