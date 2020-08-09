Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    District 7 Staff 22 Pushups - National Suicide Awareness Month

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard personnel with District 7 participate in 22 pushups at the Brickell Plaza Federal Building in Miami, Florida, Sept. 8, 2020. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the Coast Guard's theme of, "Make it Your Mission to #BeThere,"underscores the important role leaders, members, and their network of support play in suicide prevention. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766615
    VIRIN: 201908-G-RS249-1001
    Filename: DOD_107982183
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, District 7 Staff 22 Pushups - National Suicide Awareness Month, by CPO Charly Hengen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Prevention
    Miami
    Coast Guard
    D7
    Be There
    Connect to Protect
    National Suicide Awareness Month
    Make it your mission

