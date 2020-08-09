District 7 Staff 22 Pushups - National Suicide Awareness Month

Coast Guard personnel with District 7 participate in 22 pushups at the Brickell Plaza Federal Building in Miami, Florida, Sept. 8, 2020. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the Coast Guard's theme of, "Make it Your Mission to #BeThere,"underscores the important role leaders, members, and their network of support play in suicide prevention. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 16:41
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
