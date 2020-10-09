This press conference offers members of the media the opportunity to speak with Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne. Payne will receive the Medal of Honor for conspicuous gallantry in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Hawija, Iraq. On Oct. 22, 2015, then-Sgt. 1st Class Payne served as an assistant team leader during a contested rescue mission that liberated 75 Iraqi hostages being held by ISIS in a prison compound and resulted in 20 enemies killed in action. President Donald J. Trump will present the Medal of Honor to Sgt. Maj. Payne at a White House ceremony on Sept. 11.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 12:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766568
|Filename:
|DOD_107981728
|Length:
|00:20:36
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Press Conference: Medal of Honor nominee Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
