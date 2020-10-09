Press Conference: Medal of Honor nominee Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This press conference offers members of the media the opportunity to speak with Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne. Payne will receive the Medal of Honor for conspicuous gallantry in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Hawija, Iraq. On Oct. 22, 2015, then-Sgt. 1st Class Payne served as an assistant team leader during a contested rescue mission that liberated 75 Iraqi hostages being held by ISIS in a prison compound and resulted in 20 enemies killed in action. President Donald J. Trump will present the Medal of Honor to Sgt. Maj. Payne at a White House ceremony on Sept. 11.