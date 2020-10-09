Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Press Conference: Medal of Honor nominee Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    This press conference offers members of the media the opportunity to speak with Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne. Payne will receive the Medal of Honor for conspicuous gallantry in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Hawija, Iraq. On Oct. 22, 2015, then-Sgt. 1st Class Payne served as an assistant team leader during a contested rescue mission that liberated 75 Iraqi hostages being held by ISIS in a prison compound and resulted in 20 enemies killed in action. President Donald J. Trump will present the Medal of Honor to Sgt. Maj. Payne at a White House ceremony on Sept. 11.

    Medal of Honor
    Thomas “Patrick” Payne

