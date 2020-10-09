Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communicating effectively while wearing masks

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    09.10.2020

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    While a mask helps with preventing the spread of coronavirus, it can also make it more difficult to understand speech. Dr. Angeli Mohanani-Posey, an Army Hearing Program Coordinator with Public Health Command Europe has more.

    This work, Communicating effectively while wearing masks, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

