Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PIN & Production Folder Processes Explained

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This video production explains the processes and routing for video productions and production folder within the Air Force Visual Information realm.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 23:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766390
    VIRIN: 200709-F-VZ160-1001
    PIN: 616700
    Filename: DOD_107979213
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PIN & Production Folder Processes Explained, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PIN
    AFPAA
    Visual Information
    Production Identification Number
    Production Folder
    Production Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT