This video production explains the processes and routing for video productions and production folder within the Air Force Visual Information realm.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2020 23:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766390
|VIRIN:
|200709-F-VZ160-1001
|PIN:
|616700
|Filename:
|DOD_107979213
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PIN & Production Folder Processes Explained, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
