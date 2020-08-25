Col. Robert Moschella, 12th Operations Group commander, explains his philosophy and intent as the new 12th OG commander, August 25, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2020 16:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|766362
|VIRIN:
|200825-F-ST721-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107978812
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
