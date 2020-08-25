Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Robert Moschella

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Benjamin Faske 

    12th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Robert Moschella, 12th Operations Group commander, explains his philosophy and intent as the new 12th OG commander, August 25, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 16:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 766362
    VIRIN: 200825-F-ST721-001
    Filename: DOD_107978812
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Robert Moschella, by Benjamin Faske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commander
    12FTW
    12th OG

