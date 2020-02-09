Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Border Collie keeps the birds away

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Ellie is a border collie at Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam 15. She keeps birds away from the structure. Birds poop all over the structure causing corrosion and putting the health of humans in danger. Ellie saves thousands in labor costs associated with cleaning the bird feces off the structure.

    This work, Border Collie keeps the birds away, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    migratory birds
    birds
    dam
    river
    lock
    navigation lock and dam

