Border Collie keeps the birds away

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766198" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ellie is a border collie at Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam 15. She keeps birds away from the structure. Birds poop all over the structure causing corrosion and putting the health of humans in danger. Ellie saves thousands in labor costs associated with cleaning the bird feces off the structure.