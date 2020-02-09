Border Collie keeps the birds away

Ellie is a border collie at Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam 15. She keeps birds away from the structure. Birds poop all over the structure causing corrosion and putting the health of humans in danger. Ellie saves thousands in labor costs associated with cleaning the bird feces off the structure.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 23:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766198
|VIRIN:
|200902-A-PO406-284
|Filename:
|DOD_107975559
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
