Robert Jones Moto Run

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in the Rob Jones Motivational Run and a Shamrock Drill Competition at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 4, 2020. The Marines take part in this event to honor wounded Marine Corps Veteran (RET.) Sgt. Robert Jones and increase the morale of the unit.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Smith and Lance Cpl. Noah Ralphs.)