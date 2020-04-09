U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in the Rob Jones Motivational Run and a Shamrock Drill Competition at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 4, 2020. The Marines take part in this event to honor wounded Marine Corps Veteran (RET.) Sgt. Robert Jones and increase the morale of the unit.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Smith and Lance Cpl. Noah Ralphs.)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 13:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766150
|VIRIN:
|200904-M-FQ572-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107974934
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Robert Jones Moto Run, by LCpl Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
