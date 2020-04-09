Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robert Jones Moto Run

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Smith 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in the Rob Jones Motivational Run and a Shamrock Drill Competition at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 4, 2020. The Marines take part in this event to honor wounded Marine Corps Veteran (RET.) Sgt. Robert Jones and increase the morale of the unit.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Smith and Lance Cpl. Noah Ralphs.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 13:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766150
    VIRIN: 200904-M-FQ572-1001
    Filename: DOD_107974934
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robert Jones Moto Run, by LCpl Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Competition
    Camp Lejeune
    Training
    2/6
    Moto Run
    Rob Jones

