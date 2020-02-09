Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V 2/2FEX

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in Battalion Field Exercise Two (FEX) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 26 – Sep. 2, 2020. The FEX consists of various drills to provide Marines with a vast amount of training over the course of one week to prepare them for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 10:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766127
    VIRIN: 200902-M-AJ027-1001
    Filename: DOD_107974542
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    2/2
    USMC
    Camp Lejeune
    Training
    FEX
    2d MARDIV

