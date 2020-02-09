U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in Battalion Field Exercise Two (FEX) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 26 – Sep. 2, 2020. The FEX consists of various drills to provide Marines with a vast amount of training over the course of one week to prepare them for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)
|09.02.2020
|09.04.2020 10:08
|Package
|766127
|200902-M-AJ027-1001
|DOD_107974542
|00:00:53
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|9
|2
|2
|0
