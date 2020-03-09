On 24 July, 2020 the United States Space Force stood up brand new Space Delta's, each postured for a specific space mission. In this video series, we will introduce the commander's of Space Delta's 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and 9. This week, Col. Matthew Cantore, Space Delta 2 commander.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 20:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|766093
|VIRIN:
|200903-X-XN492-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107974153
|Length:
|00:06:38
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, "Meet the Commander," Space Delta 2, by TSgt Michael Wykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT