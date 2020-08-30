U.S. Army Spc. Anna Schmeck, a teacher at Conrad Weiser West Elementary school who is currently deployed with Headquarters Support Company, 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, sends a message to her students as they begin a new school year. As many of our children being school, we wish them all a successful year. We also recognize the teachers deploying with us and taking time away from that important job. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anna Schmeck)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 18:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766082
|VIRIN:
|200903-Z-IK914-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_107974042
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|WOMELSDORF, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Schmeck message to her students, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
