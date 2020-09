Schmeck message to her students

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766082" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Spc. Anna Schmeck, a teacher at Conrad Weiser West Elementary school who is currently deployed with Headquarters Support Company, 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, sends a message to her students as they begin a new school year. As many of our children being school, we wish them all a successful year. We also recognize the teachers deploying with us and taking time away from that important job. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anna Schmeck)