This BROLL shows everything from the rigging process, the catch, to the de-rigging process of the F-18 Barrier engagement exercise.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766051
|VIRIN:
|200903-F-UO171-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107973684
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-18 Barrier Engagement, by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT