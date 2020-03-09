Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-18 Barrier Engagement

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This BROLL shows everything from the rigging process, the catch, to the de-rigging process of the F-18 Barrier engagement exercise.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766051
    VIRIN: 200903-F-UO171-0001
    Filename: DOD_107973684
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-18 Barrier Engagement, by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-18
    Barksdale
    Rigging
    AFGSC
    Team Barksdale
    2MXG
    2nd Maintenance Group
    De-rigging

