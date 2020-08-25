Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AGE Airmen provide vital support to overall mission success

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Bronson Owen 354th MXS AGE journeyman performs maintenance on equipment used to support various base functions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 14:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766029
    VIRIN: 200903-F-SR682-5001
    Filename: DOD_107973317
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGE Airmen provide vital support to overall mission success, by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th FW
    354th MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT