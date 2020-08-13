Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chievres AB Vehicle Extraction Training

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.13.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone 

    AFN Benelux

    The Chievres AB Fire Department, in Chievres, Belgium, conducted an exercise on August 13, 2020. Interview with SrA Cordell Landry, 424 ABS Fire Department Driver/Operator.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 09:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765904
    VIRIN: 200903-F-GF466-1001
    Filename: DOD_107972698
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MONS, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Fire Department
    Belgium
    Chievres

