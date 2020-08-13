The Chievres AB Fire Department, in Chievres, Belgium, conducted an exercise on August 13, 2020. Interview with SrA Cordell Landry, 424 ABS Fire Department Driver/Operator.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 09:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765904
|VIRIN:
|200903-F-GF466-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107972698
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|MONS, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chievres AB Vehicle Extraction Training, by SSgt Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
