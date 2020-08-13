Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Always Ready

    WHT, BELGIUM

    08.13.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Duckworth 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cordell Landry, 424th Air Base Squadron Fire Department Driver/Operator, discusses a vehicle extrication exercise at Chievres Air Base, August 13, 2020. The slower pace of flight operations at Chievres Air Base allows the 424th Fire Department time to train for a variety of emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Duckworth)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020
    Safety
    Fire Fighters
    Military
    Chievres Air Base
    Benelux
    Military Fire Fighters

