The 319th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company conducts training at Yakima Training Center as they prepare for a deployment. During the training they engaged in VBIED with reluctant driver, explosives demolition and inspecting a known bomb making site.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 23:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765857
|VIRIN:
|200902-O-IA145-303
|Filename:
|DOD_107972332
|Length:
|00:06:16
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|Hometown:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
This work, 319th EOD Company Training BRoll, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS
