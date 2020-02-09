Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th EOD Company Training BRoll

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Sara Morris 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    The 319th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company conducts training at Yakima Training Center as they prepare for a deployment. During the training they engaged in VBIED with reluctant driver, explosives demolition and inspecting a known bomb making site.

    This work, 319th EOD Company Training BRoll, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    demolition
    EOD
    readiness
    training
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard
    319th EOD

