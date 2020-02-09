Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    187th FW SECDEF OPSEC Briefing

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    OPSEC training for all 187th FW Airmen. After viewing, Airmen must email their supervisor and training manager acknowledging completion of the video and sign the AF1522 when you return to duty.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 17:53
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:03:18
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 187th FW SECDEF OPSEC Briefing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OPSEC
    Red Tails

