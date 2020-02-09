U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 6th Regiment, 2d Marine Division, preform drills with the M252 81mm mortar system at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 25, 2020. The training focuses on weapons proficiency to improve combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica McCrickard)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 13:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765705
|VIRIN:
|200902-M-EF433-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107970734
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Motivated Mortars, by LCpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT