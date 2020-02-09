Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motivated Mortars

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Massi 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 6th Regiment, 2d Marine Division, preform drills with the M252 81mm mortar system at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 25, 2020. The training focuses on weapons proficiency to improve combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica McCrickard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 13:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765705
    VIRIN: 200902-M-EF433-1001
    Filename: DOD_107970734
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivated Mortars, by LCpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #2dMARDIV #6thRegiment #81mm #Mortars #Proficiency #Motivation #Training #CampLejuene

