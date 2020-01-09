This isn't an audition ... or the road trip you took to the coast. And it's far from those weekend camping trips. It's nothing like a district track meet, bagging groceries at the corner store, or crashing a party with your friends. Out here, it's not where the sea takes you, but who it makes you. Get up to a $40k bonus when your start today. www.navy.com/bonus. Paid for by the U.S. Navy.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 10:41
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|765701
|VIRIN:
|200901-N-IN448-998
|Filename:
|DOD_107970730
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Recruiting Video "This Isn’t An Audition”, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
