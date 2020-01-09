U.S. Navy Recruiting Video "This Isn’t An Audition”

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765701" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This isn't an audition ... or the road trip you took to the coast. And it's far from those weekend camping trips. It's nothing like a district track meet, bagging groceries at the corner store, or crashing a party with your friends. Out here, it's not where the sea takes you, but who it makes you. Get up to a $40k bonus when your start today. www.navy.com/bonus. Paid for by the U.S. Navy.