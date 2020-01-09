U.S. Navy Recruiting Video "This Is Not A Game”

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765700" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is not a game ... or part time at your uncle's shop. And it's bigger than any state championship. It's nothing like fireworks on the 4th of July, two a days with your varsity football team or the first time you stayed up all night. Out here, it's not where the sea takes you, but who it makes you. Get up to a $40k bonus when your start today. www.navy.com/bonus. Paid for by the U.S. Navy.