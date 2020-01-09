Rear Adm. John Schommer, Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, presents remarks on the 75th Anniversary of V-J Day.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 22:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765646
|VIRIN:
|200901-N-YU482-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107970174
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Reserve Commemorates 75th Anniversary of V-J Day, by CPO Stephen Hickok, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT