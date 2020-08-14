Airman 1st Class Nicholas Henry, a new recruit for the 142nd Wing at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., shares his experience as a propulsion mechanic for the F-15 Eagles. Aircraft maintainers play a vital role in mission capability and readiness.
08.14.2020
|09.01.2020 19:16
|Series
|765641
|200815-Z-SP755-1001
|DOD_107970050
|00:01:59
PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
This work, Career Spotlight: Propulsion Mechanic, by TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
