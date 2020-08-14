Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Career Spotlight: Propulsion Mechanic

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    Airman 1st Class Nicholas Henry, a new recruit for the 142nd Wing at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., shares his experience as a propulsion mechanic for the F-15 Eagles. Aircraft maintainers play a vital role in mission capability and readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 19:16
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 
