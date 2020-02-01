Sunrise shoot of the MQ-9 Reaper performing touch and go procedures on the flight line at Creech AFB, NV.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 18:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765637
|VIRIN:
|200102-F-CO180-911
|Filename:
|DOD_107970005
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Creech AFB MQ-9 Reaper sunrise shoot, by SrA Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT