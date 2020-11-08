Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    492 SOW Second Quarter Awards Ceremony

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao 

    492d Special Operations Wing

    The 492d Special Operations Wing hosted a ceremony following COVID 19 guidelines to honor the second quarter award winners.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 15:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765599
    VIRIN: 200811-F-IY571-781
    Filename: DOD_107969654
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 492 SOW Second Quarter Awards Ceremony, by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

