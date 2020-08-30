Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AGE Airmen provide vital support to overall mission success

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Bronson Owen, 354th MXS AGE journeyman talks about what Age is and how they contribute to the overall mission at Eielson AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 12:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765511
    VIRIN: 200831-F-SR682-9001
    Filename: DOD_107969216
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGE Airmen provide vital support to overall mission success, by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    AGE
    Eielson AFB
    MXS
    354 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT