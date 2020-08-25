Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "The Parking Lot" A place of diversity and Inclusion.

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    A "parking lot" by itself is just plain boring. The diversity of the cars are what makes a parking lot come to life. It doesn't matter the make, model, year or color of the vehicles, but rather their capabilities. The same can be said for the workplace. The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command believes in diversity and inclusion and encourages their employees to "go be great!"

