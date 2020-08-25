"The Parking Lot" A place of diversity and Inclusion.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765465" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A "parking lot" by itself is just plain boring. The diversity of the cars are what makes a parking lot come to life. It doesn't matter the make, model, year or color of the vehicles, but rather their capabilities. The same can be said for the workplace. The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command believes in diversity and inclusion and encourages their employees to "go be great!"