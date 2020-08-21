U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Water Safety - Watch your Children

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Watch your children around the water! A child can drown in just 20 seconds. Signs of drowning are: Head back, mouth open, lack of sound, and arms stretched out of the water. Don't let your child be the next victim. Life Jackets Worn… Nobody Mourns. Learn more by visiting PleaseWearIt.Com