Watch your children around the water! A child can drown in just 20 seconds. Signs of drowning are: Head back, mouth open, lack of sound, and arms stretched out of the water. Don't let your child be the next victim. Life Jackets Worn… Nobody Mourns. Learn more by visiting PleaseWearIt.Com
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 16:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|765398
|VIRIN:
|200821-A-ZS026-489
|Filename:
|DOD_107968345
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|ENNIS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Water Safety - Watch your Children, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT