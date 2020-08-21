Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Safe Water Recreation

    ENNIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Playing in the water, whether it's swimming, sailing, or snorkeling, can be fun. It can also be dangerous, especially for children. Taking safety measures can help prevent drowning and injury. To stay safe in the water:

    • Avoid alcohol when swimming or boating
    • Wear a life jacket every time you are on a boat
    • Don't swim alone or in bad weather
    • Learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)
    • Learn to swim and teach your children
    • Supervise your children when they are in the water

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 16:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 765397
    VIRIN: 200821-A-ZS026-894
    Filename: DOD_107968344
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: ENNIS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Safe Water Recreation, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

