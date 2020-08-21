U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Safe Water Recreation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Playing in the water, whether it's swimming, sailing, or snorkeling, can be fun. It can also be dangerous, especially for children. Taking safety measures can help prevent drowning and injury. To stay safe in the water:



• Avoid alcohol when swimming or boating

• Wear a life jacket every time you are on a boat

• Don't swim alone or in bad weather

• Learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)

• Learn to swim and teach your children

• Supervise your children when they are in the water