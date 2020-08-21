You never know when an accident might happen so be prepared and always wear your life jacket and engine cutoff device. Many boaters drown when boating alone. Don't let that happen to you!
|08.21.2020
|08.31.2020 16:41
|PSA
|765396
|200821-A-ZS026-004
|DOD_107968343
|00:00:27
|ENNIS, TX, US
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Water Safety - Life Jacket and Engine Cutoff Device, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
