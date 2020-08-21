U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Water Safety - Learn to Swim

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



To stay safe when in the water, learn to swim, never exceed your skills, and don't swim alone. Don't be the next victim. Life Jackets Worn… Nobody Mourns. Learn more by visiting PleaseWearIt.Com