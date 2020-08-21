To stay safe when in the water, learn to swim, never exceed your skills, and don't swim alone. Don't be the next victim. Life Jackets Worn… Nobody Mourns. Learn more by visiting PleaseWearIt.Com
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 16:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|765395
|VIRIN:
|200821-A-ZS026-400
|Filename:
|DOD_107968342
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|ENNIS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Water Safety - Learn to Swim, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT