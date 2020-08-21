Please do not drink alcoholic beverages when you are near water. Did you know that alcohol affects your skills such as common sense, balance and coordination? If you drink alcohol, you could be the next victim. Life Jackets Worn… Nobody Mourns. Learn more by visiting PleaseWearIt.Com
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 16:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|765394
|VIRIN:
|200821-A-ZS026-315
|Filename:
|DOD_107968341
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|ENNIS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Water Safety - Drinking Alcohol Can Be Deadly, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT