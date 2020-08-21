U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Water Safety - Drinking Alcohol Can Be Deadly

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765394" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Please do not drink alcoholic beverages when you are near water. Did you know that alcohol affects your skills such as common sense, balance and coordination? If you drink alcohol, you could be the next victim. Life Jackets Worn… Nobody Mourns. Learn more by visiting PleaseWearIt.Com