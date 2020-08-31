Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Oceana Air Show Preview

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Naval Air Station Oceana will broadcast a live air show on Sept. 19. The broadcast will include live performances by the Air Force’s F-22 and A-10 Thunderbolt tactical demonstration teams. The F-22 is the Air Force’s stealth fifth generation fighter jet and the A-10 provides close air support for troops on the ground.

    The broadcast will also show pre-recorded video features that include a tour of the Navy’s East Coast Master Jet Base, an overview of the history of Naval Aviation, and an up-close look at the Navy’s unmanned autonomous helicopter, the MQ-8B Fire Scout.

    The air show will be narrated live from NAS Oceana by commentators from LiveAirShowTV, a company that uses state-of-the-art sports cameras, graphics and audio operated by experienced sports production personnel.

    The four-hour show can be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/events/1849904701816801/ and https://tinyurl.com/NAS-OceanaAirShow2020-YouTube3. Updates to the show’s schedule will be posted on NAS Oceana’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/navalairstationoceana.

