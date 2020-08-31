NAS Oceana Air Show Preview

Naval Air Station Oceana will broadcast a live air show on Sept. 19. The broadcast will include live performances by the Air Force’s F-22 and A-10 Thunderbolt tactical demonstration teams. The F-22 is the Air Force’s stealth fifth generation fighter jet and the A-10 provides close air support for troops on the ground.
The broadcast will also show pre-recorded video features that include a tour of the Navy’s East Coast Master Jet Base, an overview of the history of Naval Aviation, and an up-close look at the Navy’s unmanned autonomous helicopter, the MQ-8B Fire Scout.
The air show will be narrated live from NAS Oceana by commentators from LiveAirShowTV, a company that uses state-of-the-art sports cameras, graphics and audio operated by experienced sports production personnel.
The four-hour show can be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/events/1849904701816801/ and https://tinyurl.com/NAS-OceanaAirShow2020-YouTube3. Updates to the show’s schedule will be posted on NAS Oceana’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/navalairstationoceana.
