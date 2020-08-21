Social media and digital consultant, Yael Bar tur, who six spent years working as the director for social media and digital strategy for the NYPD, discusses Crisis Communication and Reputation Management for government social media.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 12:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|765329
|VIRIN:
|200821-D-D0440-147
|Filename:
|DOD_107967385
|Length:
|00:34:32
|Location:
|FT. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Crisis Communication and Reputation Management on Social Media - DINFOS 2020 Social Media Forum, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT