    Crisis Communication and Reputation Management on Social Media - DINFOS 2020 Social Media Forum

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    Social media and digital consultant, Yael Bar tur, who six spent years working as the director for social media and digital strategy for the NYPD, discusses Crisis Communication and Reputation Management for government social media.

    Length: 00:34:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crisis Communication and Reputation Management on Social Media - DINFOS 2020 Social Media Forum, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

