    Google tools for civics - DINFOS 2020 Social Media Forum

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    Maria Giannopoulos, Google Civics Outreach manager discusses tips, tricks and tools to amplify online messaging and establish a atronger presence.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 12:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 765328
    VIRIN: 200821-D-D0440-802
    Filename: DOD_107967382
    Length: 00:48:14
    Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US
    social media
    dinfos
    DINFOS 2020 Social Media Forum

