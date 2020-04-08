Vigilant Guard Hazmat Training

Members of the 81st Civil Support Team, 119th Wing Emergency Management and Moorhead Fire Department took part in a hazardous material detection exercise as part of Vigilant Guard North Dakota at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., Aug. 4, 2020.
The exercise was designed to stress the team’s performance of its Mission Essential Tasks in response to CBRNE-simulated scenarios. It also challenged responders with on-the-fly injects as necessary to sharpen skills and ensure service members are prepared physically and mentally for any real-world incidents.
Lt. Col. Patrick Flanagan, Commander 81st CST recaps the day
