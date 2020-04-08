Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vigilant Guard Hazmat Training

    ND, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the 81st Civil Support Team, 119th Wing Emergency Management and Moorhead Fire Department took part in a hazardous material detection exercise as part of Vigilant Guard North Dakota at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., Aug. 4, 2020.
    The exercise was designed to stress the team’s performance of its Mission Essential Tasks in response to CBRNE-simulated scenarios. It also challenged responders with on-the-fly injects as necessary to sharpen skills and ensure service members are prepared physically and mentally for any real-world incidents.
    Lt. Col. Patrick Flanagan, Commander 81st CST recaps the day

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 09:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765312
    VIRIN: 200804-Z-YT106-001
    Filename: DOD_107967306
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: ND, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilant Guard Hazmat Training, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Emergency Management
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Happy Hooligans

