Broll - Hawaii State Senators tour Hawaii State Department of Health and Hawaii National Guard COVID mapping operation.
Hawaii State Senators toured the COVID mapping operation of the Hawaii National Guard and Hawaii State Department of Health. The tour was led and facilitated by Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara - Hawaii COVID Response Incident Commander, and Lt. Col Agena HING COVID Mapping Team Lead.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 21:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765214
|VIRIN:
|200828-Z-IX631-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107965690
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hawaii State Senators tour Hawaii State Department of Health and Hawaii National Guard COVID mapping operation., by TSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
