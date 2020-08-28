Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii State Senators tour Hawaii State Department of Health and Hawaii National Guard COVID mapping operation.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Broll - Hawaii State Senators tour Hawaii State Department of Health and Hawaii National Guard COVID mapping operation.

    Hawaii State Senators toured the COVID mapping operation of the Hawaii National Guard and Hawaii State Department of Health. The tour was led and facilitated by Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara - Hawaii COVID Response Incident Commander, and Lt. Col Agena HING COVID Mapping Team Lead.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 21:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765214
    VIRIN: 200828-Z-IX631-002
    Filename: DOD_107965690
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii State Senators tour Hawaii State Department of Health and Hawaii National Guard COVID mapping operation., by TSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGUARD
    COVID-mapping

