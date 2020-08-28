U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, operate a M4 Carbine and M45 1911 A1 to complete close quarter training (CQT) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 28, 2020. CQT focuses on the hasty transition between two weapon systems in a live-fire or combat scenario.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 20:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765183
|VIRIN:
|200828-M-WC972-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107965279
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2d Reconnaissance Battalion: Close Quarters Training, by LCpl Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT