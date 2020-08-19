KFOR Regional Command East leaders enhance peacekeeping collaboration with Caritas Switzerland

KFOR Regional Command East senior leaders meet with the deputy country director of Caritas Switzerland for Kosovo to discuss peacekeeping and economic development efforts for all communities Aug. 19, 2020, in Prishtina/Prishtinë, Kosovo.
The meeting is one of dozens of religious leader engagements that Lt. Col. Jacob Scott, KFOR Regional Command East Chaplain, has conducted with NGOs and religious leaders throughout the 27th rotation of the Kosovo Force’s U.S.-led regional command east mission to ensure a safe and secure environment for all of the people in Kosovo.
