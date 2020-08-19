Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR Regional Command East leaders enhance peacekeeping collaboration with Caritas Switzerland

    KOSOVO

    08.19.2020

    Video by Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    KFOR Regional Command East senior leaders meet with the deputy country director of Caritas Switzerland for Kosovo to discuss peacekeeping and economic development efforts for all communities Aug. 19, 2020, in Prishtina/Prishtinë, Kosovo.

    The meeting is one of dozens of religious leader engagements that Lt. Col. Jacob Scott, KFOR Regional Command East Chaplain, has conducted with NGOs and religious leaders throughout the 27th rotation of the Kosovo Force’s U.S.-led regional command east mission to ensure a safe and secure environment for all of the people in Kosovo.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 05:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765084
    VIRIN: 200819-A-DH023-777
    Filename: DOD_107964050
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, KFOR Regional Command East leaders enhance peacekeeping collaboration with Caritas Switzerland, by CPT Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    41IBCT
    RCE
    Partnership
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    NATOKFOR
    Chaplaincorps
    WeAreNATO
    KFOR27
    KFORCE

