KFOR Regional Command East leaders enhance peacekeeping collaboration with Caritas Switzerland

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765084" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

KFOR Regional Command East senior leaders meet with the deputy country director of Caritas Switzerland for Kosovo to discuss peacekeeping and economic development efforts for all communities Aug. 19, 2020, in Prishtina/Prishtinë, Kosovo.



The meeting is one of dozens of religious leader engagements that Lt. Col. Jacob Scott, KFOR Regional Command East Chaplain, has conducted with NGOs and religious leaders throughout the 27th rotation of the Kosovo Force’s U.S.-led regional command east mission to ensure a safe and secure environment for all of the people in Kosovo.