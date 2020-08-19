KFOR Regional Command East leaders enhance peacekeeping collaboration with Caritas Switzerland

Photo By Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura | KFOR Regional Command East senior leaders meet with the deputy country director of...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura | KFOR Regional Command East senior leaders meet with the deputy country director of Caritas Switzerland for Kosovo to discuss peacekeeping and economic development efforts for all communities Aug. 19, 2020, in Prishtina/Prishtinë, Kosovo. The meeting is one of dozens of religious leader engagements that Lt. Col. Jacob Scott, KFOR Regional Command East Chaplain, has conducted with NGOs and religious leaders throughout the 27th rotation of the Kosovo Force’s U.S.-led regional command east mission to ensure a safe and secure environment for all of the people in Kosovo. see less | View Image Page

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo-- KFOR Regional Command East senior leaders met with the deputy country director of Caritas Switzerland for Kosovo to discuss peacekeeping and economic development efforts for all communities Aug. 19, 2020, in Prishtina/Prishtinë, Kosovo.



The meeting is one of dozens of religious leader engagements that Lt. Col. Jacob Scott, KFOR Regional Command East Chaplain, has conducted with NGOs and religious leaders throughout the 27th rotation of the Kosovo Force’s U.S.-led regional command east mission to ensure a safe and secure environment for all of the people in Kosovo.



Chaplain Scott promotes interreligious dialogues to support religious freedom throughout all of the communities in Kosovo.



“I build bridges with religious leaders and understanding the role they play in their communities helps us better contribute to the safety and security of Kosovo,” said Scott, a Soldier organic to the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the Oregon Army National Guard.



“We try to show that we respect that part of their identity and demonstrate that we understand the importance of religion for people in Kosovo. While Kosovo is predominantly Muslim, we have met a wide range of Orthodox, Catholic, and Protestant leaders as well.”



Caritas Switzerland is a catholic NGO network that works with people of all faiths to end poverty and to promote the dignity of all people.



“Meeting with CARITAS-SUISSE was important as we try to engage a broad spectrum of religious leaders and groups across Kosovo,” said Scott. “NGOs such as CARITAS are an important part of the social fabric of Kosovo.”



Since 2000, the NGO has rebuilt 5,000 homes, enabling approximately 25,000 people to return home after the war and has played a key role in rehabilitating social and public infrastructure as well as delivering emergency packages, to include food, livestock and firewood.



“This meeting is important for the establishment of cooperation with US/KFOR in Kosovo and opens possibilities for exchange of information regarding ongoing activities,” said Kreshnik Basha, deputy country director and program manager of Caritas Switzerland in Kosovo.



“Furthermore it helps identify possibilities to enhance collaboration through civil and military cooperation and utilize institutional memory of the organization for the benefit of the Kosovo society.”



Some of Caritas Switzerland’s top initiatives have involved rebuilding a water system in Dragash, Prizren and Strpce, improving the living conditions of the Roma, Ashkali and Egyptian communities through providing houses and renovating youth centres and education

support for children.



Caritas Switzerland has also supported in the development of farmer’s associations and farmer’s cooperatives for new farmers as well as reintegration of men and women who are sent back to Kosovo from Western Europe by providing them job opportunities, psychosocial counselling and legal advice.



“Through regular meetings we can obtain the correct insights regarding security situation in Kosovo and as well seek the possibilities to implement joint initiatives for supporting marginalised communities,” said Basha.



For, Col. Noel Hoback, the deputy commander of KFOR Regional Command East, connecting with Caritas Switzerland allowed him to develop a better understanding of the outreach the NGO has provided in the past and present and learn about their future initiatives.



“Successful NGOs such as Caritas have an intimate knowledge of the best practices for working in Kosovo from a neutral perspective,” said Hoback, who is also the deputy brigade commander of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard. “Due to the deputy directors expertise in the needs of the Kosovars, this was a great opportunity for KFOR to learn about the needs Kosovo from an expert while also developing a positive working relationship which can be utilized to improve the lives of Kosovars.”



Senior leaders often attend the Chaplain’s religious leader engagements in order to establish a working relationship with organizations.



“ COVID-19 preventative measures have restricted Regional Command-East from meeting and coordinating with a lot of the NGOs in Kosovo,” said Hoback.



“These NGOs are doing a lot of the hard work and heavy lifting in Kosovo to help improve the lives of many Kosovars. It is important that we continue to reach out to these NGOs to maintain and improve our relationships, so we are able to maintain the institutional knowledge of which organizations we can reach out to help the local Kosovars.”



Regional Command East Unit Ministry teams have continued to engage a wide variety of religious leaders at the local and regional level while paying special attention to the preventive health guidelines in Kosovo.



“We learn about religious leader engagements throughout our professional military education as chaplains, but there are very few places where our efforts contribute so visibly to our mission,” said Scott.

Meeting religious leaders and learning about their work has been Scott’s favorite part of the Kosovo deployment.



“Wherever we’ve gone, I’ve been struck by the hospitality expressed by the Kosovo people,” said Scott, who recalled hearing about the Balkan wars early on in his Army career.



“I’m glad I’ve been able to come and see for myself the work we’ve been sharing in the past 21 years, I’ll never forget my time here!”



Native to the Kosovo region, Basha pointed out that as society has changed and KFOR has had an important role in assisting Kosovo in overcoming many obstacles.



“The NATO-led international Kosovo Force is doing an excellent job in Kosovo, not only through securing the safe environment but as well promoting peace efforts of international presence,” said Basha.



“Being a multi-ethnic and well-organized security mechanism, it sends a strong message throughout the Balkans that cooperation is the only way forward.”