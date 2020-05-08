Army & Air Force Exchange Service Disabled Army Veteran Benefits

In 2020, on-installation shopping benefits were extended to all service-connected Disabled Veteran’s, Purple Heart Recipients, former POW’s and eligible caregivers, allowing the Exchange to honor the service of all Warfighters, past, present and future.
|08.05.2020
|08.27.2020 15:36
|Package
|765016
|200505-D-ZZ999-0001
|DOD_107963056
|00:00:30
|DALLAS, TX, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
