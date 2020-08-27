Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of the Army Retirement Ceremony

    FORT MYER, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Department of the Army Retirement Ceremony, Hosted By MDW Commander MG Jones, August 27, 2020, at Conmy Hall, Fort Myer, Virginia.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764987
    Filename: DOD_107962699
    Length: 00:34:35
    Location: FORT MYER, VA, US 
    This work, Department of the Army Retirement Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Myer
    Conmy Hall
    Department of the Army Retirement Ceremony
    MG Jones

