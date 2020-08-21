Although trained in teamwork, leadership, legal considerations, Redman qualification fights, baton maneuvers and verbal judo, Airmen from the 816th Security Forces Squadron “Pre-Raven” Course at Joint Base Andrews also had the chance to learn how to safely succeed in the face of COVID-19!
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 10:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764966
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-F3202-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107962571
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PRE-RAVEN RESILIENCE, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
