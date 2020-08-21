Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRE-RAVEN RESILIENCE

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Although trained in teamwork, leadership, legal considerations, Redman qualification fights, baton maneuvers and verbal judo, Airmen from the 816th Security Forces Squadron “Pre-Raven” Course at Joint Base Andrews also had the chance to learn how to safely succeed in the face of COVID-19!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 10:17
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRE-RAVEN RESILIENCE, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Andrews
    Pre-Ravens

