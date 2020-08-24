Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Mortar-Fire Exercises

    CAMP LEJUENE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Cpl. Mark Fike 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, perform drills with the M252 81mm mortar system at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 25, 2020. The training focuses on weapon proficiency to improve combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 04:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764892
    VIRIN: 200824-M-AJ027-1001
    Filename: DOD_107961782
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: CAMP LEJUENE, NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Mortar-Fire Exercises, by Cpl Mark Fike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

