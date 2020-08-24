Live Mortar-Fire Exercises

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, perform drills with the M252 81mm mortar system at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 25, 2020. The training focuses on weapon proficiency to improve combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)
