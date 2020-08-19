Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Wainwright AT Awareness Month - Run, hide, fight

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    "Do you have a plan, if you have find yourself in an active shooter situtation?" asks Dan Gilson, the U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Antiterrorism officer.

    August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month. Join Dan as he reviews how to respond to an active shooter situation with the RUN. HIDE. FIGHT strategy.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Wainwright AT Awareness Month - Run, hide, fight, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

