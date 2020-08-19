"Do you have a plan, if you have find yourself in an active shooter situtation?" asks Dan Gilson, the U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Antiterrorism officer.
August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month. Join Dan as he reviews how to respond to an active shooter situation with the RUN. HIDE. FIGHT strategy.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 12:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|764842
|VIRIN:
|200819-A-XA877-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107961032
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Wainwright AT Awareness Month - Run, hide, fight, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT