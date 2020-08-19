Fort Wainwright AT Awareness Month - Run, hide, fight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"Do you have a plan, if you have find yourself in an active shooter situtation?" asks Dan Gilson, the U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Antiterrorism officer.



August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month. Join Dan as he reviews how to respond to an active shooter situation with the RUN. HIDE. FIGHT strategy.