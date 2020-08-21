A Discussion with the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs - DINFOS 2020 Social Media Forum

Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs (ATSD(PA)), Jonathan Rath Hoffman discusses the role of social media in his work and across the DoD with Kuande L. Hall, DINFOS' Social Media Training Office Manager.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 13:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|764835
|VIRIN:
|200821-D-D0440-177
|Filename:
|DOD_107960945
|Length:
|00:12:18
|Location:
|FT. MEADE, MD, US
