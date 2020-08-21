Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Discussion with the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs - DINFOS 2020 Social Media Forum

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs (ATSD(PA)), Jonathan Rath Hoffman discusses the role of social media in his work and across the DoD with Kuande L. Hall, DINFOS' Social Media Training Office Manager.

    TAGS

    DINFOS
    DINFOS 2020 Social Media Forum

